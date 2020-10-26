It’s a boy – a big boy. White rhino born at Disney World

In this image provided by Walt Disney World, white rhinoceros Kendi, left, shows off a baby male rhino she gave birth to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The baby rhino was the result of a Species Survival Plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species. (Walt Disney World via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/NEXSTAR) — A 150-pound male white rhinoceros was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Florida over the weekend.

The as-yet-named rhino was born to Kendi, who was the first white rhinoceros born at the animal theme park back in 1999. The pregnancy was 16 months long.

“While rhinos are gregarious by nature, for now, the calf is resting, nursing and bonding with his mom,” according to a statement by Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney officials say both mom and son are doing well under the care of their human keepers. In the upcoming weeks, the newborn rhino will be introduced to his crash — or group of rhinos — on the theme park’s savanna.

According to the release, Kendi was paired with dad Dugan through a species survival plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Disney says the calf was the 11th white rhino born at Walt Disney World, and two more are on the way.

The white rhinoceros, also called the northern square-lipped rhinoceros, is considered the second-largest land mammal behind the elephant. White rhinos, which are grazers, typically live in Africa and can live to be 50 years old.