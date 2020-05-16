JCPenney files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain JCPenney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

JCPenney said late Friday it will be closing some stores and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks. It currently operates 850 stores and employs nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

JCPenney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus and J.Crew in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Others are expected to follow. Still many experts are pessimistic about JCPenney’s long-term survival.

