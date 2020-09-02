Joe and Jill Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Kenosha on Thursday.

According to a release, former Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”

Afterward, the Bidens will make a “local stop” at an unidentified location.

