Joe and Jill Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

by: Addy Bink

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Kenosha on Thursday.

According to a release, former Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”

Afterward, the Bidens will make a “local stop” at an unidentified location.

