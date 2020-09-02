Joe and Jill Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Kenosha on Thursday.
According to a release, former Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”
Afterward, the Bidens will make a “local stop” at an unidentified location.
LATEST STORIES:
Latest Stories
- South Texas tribe relocates after securing historic cemeteries next to border wall site
- Chicano group to hand out COVID-19 kits to hundreds of San Diego’s most vulnerable
- South Texas COVID-19 numbers continue to rise despite curfews, shelter-in-place orders
- Border cities report new COVID-19 spikes, urge residents to practice social distancing
- Gorilla rock painting hailed as art, others say it’s vandalism