Judge UW Clemon reflects on the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The country continues to mourn U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she died on Friday at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer.

Justice Ginsburg inspired many people with her lifetime fight for justice for all. Former Alabama Federal Judge U.W. Clemon spoke with CBS 42 recalling the time he worked with the political icon.

Clemon says he worked directly with Ginsburg for about four years and he will forever be inspired by what she accomplished in two decades of service on the Supreme Court.

Clemon says he first met Ginsburg well-before she served on the U.S. Supreme Court. He served alongside her as a civil rights lawyer in the 1970s on the Governing Council of the American Bar Association. He says his most significant time with her includes being the trial judge in the Lily Ledbetter trial. The case went before the Supreme Court and led to enhanced laws protecting workers’ rights regarding employee pay discrimination.

Clemon added that while working with Ginsburg, she was a big advocate for enhancing civil rights needing to be addressed during that era.

While reflecting on her legacy, Clemon believes one of her biggest principles was fighting for what she believed in.

“For equal rights for women, for equal rights for all and that once she turned her attention to a subject she never gave up on it,” Clemon said.

Clemon said it saddened him greatly to know Ginsburg’s voice will no longer be present on the Supreme Court pointing out many injustices that take place.

