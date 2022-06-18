Juneteenth, which is recognized each year on June 19, will be publicly observed in 2022 on Monday, June 20. (Getty Images)

(WHNT) — Will the mail run on Juneteenth? The short answer is no.

U.S. Post offices will be closed and mail will not run on Monday, June 20, when Juneteenth will be observed this year. The holiday, officially known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, actually falls on Sunday.

Regular mail services will restart on Tuesday.

“Although there will be no regular mail delivery on this date, carriers will deliver Priority Mail Express items on the observed Juneteenth holiday,” the USPS says.

UPS, meanwhile, indicated on its website that it will be closed on Sunday but will resume normal operations on Monday.

What else is closed Monday?

In observance of the holiday, most banks will be closed, as will the U.S. stock market and the bond market. All federal government buildings and government offices will also be closed.

Public schools, many of which are already out for the summer, will not be in session on Monday, while it is up to the discretion of private high schools and universities whether they close for the holiday.

Most restaurants and stores, however, will be open.

History behind Juneteenth

President Joe Biden signed a law last year designating Juneteenth as the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

Juneteenth, recognized annually on June 19, commemorates the date that Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.