Kansas bar, site of shooting that killed 4, adds security

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas bar that was the site of a shooting that killed four men and left five others injured has added more security.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Tequila KC Bar in Kansas City, Kansas, reopened late last month. The shooting at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 was believed to have been carried out by a man who had been kicked out earlier that night and an accomplice.

The suspected shooters, 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, both face four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre is in custody; Villanueva-Morales is still being sought.

Bar owner Erik Gomez says he used to keep one security guard at the bar on Saturday and Sunday nights, but now has three on Fridays, two on Saturdays and one on Sundays.

