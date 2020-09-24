Kansas City civil rights leader Rosemary Lowe dies at 94

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime Kansas City civil rights leader Rosemary Lowe has died. She was 94. Family and a funeral home confirmed that she died Tuesday, but did not provide details.

The Kansas City Star reports that Lowe served for decades as president of the Santa Fe Area Council. She also worked behind the scenes to help with the founding of Freedom Inc., a Black political club.

Lowe eventually won a City Council seat that she held for 20 years. Lowe served on numerous boards and volunteer committees and helped with the appointment of police chiefs and policymakers.