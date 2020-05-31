Kansas City mayor, chief plead for peaceful demonstrations

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City officials imposed a curfew on some areas of the city Sunday evening through Monday morning as the city braces for another day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and law enforcement’s treatment of blacks.
The curfew comes after protests devolved into violence overnight Saturday, leaving businesses on the County Club Plaza damaged and leading to the arrests of 85 people, with 10 people suffering injuries, City.
Violence also erupted in Ferguson Saturday, where seven officers were injured by rocks, bottles and fireworks, and several businesses and police headquarters were damaged.
LATEST STORIES:
- T.J.’s Forecast: More warmth and more sunshine into the start of June
- 2 police escape with minor injuries after brush with hit-and-run driver
- Protests heat up across US, governors call in National Guard
- T.J.’s Forecast: Quiet end to the weekend on tap
- President Trump praises Secret Service after George Floyd protests outside White House