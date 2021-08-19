Kansas City police pay $200,000 settlement to George Floyd demonstrator who suffered compound fracture from canister

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a protester confronts Kansas City police during a George Floyd protest at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police officials have agreed to pay a $200,000 legal settlement to a man who was injured by a tear gas canister during demonstrations in May 2020.

The Kansas City Star reports the man who received the settlement did not sue the department and did not want his name publicized.

He said he suffered a compound fracture in his leg when he was hit by the canister and spent several days in the hospital.

The injury occurred while hundreds of people were protesting on the County Club Plaza in Kansas City after the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police.