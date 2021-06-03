Kansas City police say one person in custody after deadly stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City police say a man died from a Wednesday night stabbing, and have a suspect in custody as they continue to investigate.

KCPD says officers were called to the 3100 block of Highland just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday where they found a man inside a home who had been stabbed. Emergency responders took him to a hospital, but he eventually died from his injuries.

Police identified him as 56-year-old Rickey Bishop.

While police do have a suspect in custody, so far that person hasn’t been charged in Jackson County.