Kansas Democrats say state primary won’t be like Iowa Caucus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It took days to find out who the winner of the Iowa Caucus was. Kansas Democrats are hoping a new change will simplify the process in the Sunflower State.

On May 2, Kansas Democrats will decide who they want to send to the White House. But this year, the Democratic party is switching from a caucus to primary.

The party will use ranked-choice voting, where you rank your top candidates one through five. If your top preference doesn’t reach 15 percent, your next pick is counted, and so on, similar to a caucus.

But the party said the amount of time it takes to vote will be different than in Iowa or past Kansas caucuses that had people spending hours voting.

Democratic leaders believe the change will be easier for voters and that turnout will increase.

“We’ll send advanced ballots out to voters across the state, registered Democrats will be able to send those ballots back in, and if not, you can participate in same-day voting, we’ll have 49 same day voting sites across the state,” said Ben Meers, the executive director for the Kansas Democratic Party.

“We certainly anticipate Kansas voters to have a say in this presidential election, and are really looking forward to it,” Meers said.

Kansas will be the 46th caucus or primary held this year. That’s out of 57 total. It’s two months later than it was in 2016.

Kansas Republicans aren’t having a caucus this year as President Trump is running as the incumbent.

