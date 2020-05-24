Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

Kansas pair injured in explosion on Lake Eufaula

National / World

by: Kaylee Douglas, KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

McINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Kansans were injured when their lake vessel exploded Saturday afternoon in Eufaula Cove.

Officials say 41-year-old Johnny Marshall and 36-year-old Ashley Jansson were riding an unknown vessel inside the cove when for unknown reasons, the vessel exploded.

Jansson was flown by Tulsa Life Flight to Hill Crest Burn Center with multiple burns and is currently listed in critical condition.

Marshall refused treatment at the scene with burns to his arms, legs and head.

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories