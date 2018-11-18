Kanye West donates $150K to killed guard's family Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. At a Sacramento concert Saturday, Nov. 19, West told the audience he heard Beyoncé refused to perform at the MTV Video... [ + - ] Video

CHICAGO (CNN) - Rapper Kanye West donated $150,000 dollars to a memorial fundraising site for a security guard shot by an officer near Chicago last weekend.

Jemel Roberson, 26, was apprehending a suspected gunman at the venue, where he worked, when the officer shot him...according to a federal lawsuit.

According to a statement filed by Illinois state police, citing witnesses, the officers gave Roberson "multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground."

The police department is investigating the shooting and the officer who killed Roberson has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The GoFundMe balance as of Sunday afternoon is over $300,000.