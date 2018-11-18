National / World

Kanye West donates $150K to killed guard's family

By:

Posted: Nov 18, 2018 01:48 PM CST

Updated: Nov 18, 2018 01:51 PM CST

Kanye West donates $150K to killed guard's family

CHICAGO (CNN) - Rapper Kanye West donated $150,000 dollars to a memorial fundraising site for a security guard shot by an officer near Chicago last weekend.

Jemel Roberson, 26, was apprehending a suspected gunman at the venue, where he worked, when the officer shot him...according to a federal lawsuit.

According to a statement filed by Illinois state police, citing witnesses, the officers gave Roberson "multiple verbal commands to drop the gun and get on the ground."

The police department is investigating the shooting and the officer who killed Roberson has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The GoFundMe balance as of Sunday afternoon is over $300,000.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center