Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in San Clemente: OCSD

by: KTLA Digital Staff

The son of legendary NBA and Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor in San Clemente, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar is seen in an image photo from an appearance on "Celebrity Family Feud." (Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was released that same day after posting bail, according to Carrie Braun with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The stabbing took place about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Braun said. Abdul-Jabbar’s neighbor suffered multiple injuries and was able to take himself to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Deputies took Abdul-Jabbar into custody without incident.

No other details were provided about the incident, and Braun said a booking photo would not be released.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar appeared with his Hall of Fame father on an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” in 2017.

Check back for updates on the developing story.

