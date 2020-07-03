KCPD officer in very critical condition after being shot in the head responding to disturbance near 31st and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri police officer is fighting for his life after being shot late Thursday evening.

Officers were responding to a disturbance near 31st and Van Brunt around 4:30 p.m. on a man waiving a handgun around.

The suspect ran when officers arrived and shots were then fired injuring one male officer who was shot in the head.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol believes there was only suspect involved, who is reported to be dead, but are looking for others who may have been involved.

KCPD Chief Rick Smith spoke to reporters Thursday evening and says the officer is currently at Truman Medical Center in surgery and is in very critical condition.

“We talk about the violence in this town and we can see where this is headed,” Smith said. “As we had to go and bring a mother to the hospital today, her first words were ‘I’m angry about all this violence in this city.’ I hope, I plead that everyone hears those words and we work 10 times harder than we did today on violence in this city.”

Smith said this is not a time for politics but a time for awareness and for people to understand the situation officers face and how important it is as a city to face it together and be realistic about the expectations.

This was the second officer-involved shooting Thursday. That officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.