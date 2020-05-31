KCPD says 85 people were arrested and 2 officers were hospitalized following protests Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4) – The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department announced Sunday that 85 people were arrested Saturday night after protesting in the Country Club Plaza quickly turned violent.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police. On Friday, former Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, was charged in his murder.

Protests initially broke out in Minneapolis after Floyd’s death but have since spread across the nation in the days since.

KCPD Chief Rick Smith said nearly all officers working in the area Saturday night were hit with frozen water bottles or rocks.

Two officers were taken to the hospital. One had an injury to the temple and one had a lacerated liver.

Police said there was significant damage to businesses on the Plaza.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has ordered an 8 p.m. curfew Sunday for the Plaza, Westport and Downtown business districts, as well as all city parks until 6 a.m. Monday as more protests are expected.

