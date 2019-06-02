Kids have long road to heal after Oklahoma police shooting
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Three children wounded when Oklahoma police opened fire on their mother's pickup truck in April are struggling to cope with their trauma and injuries.
Medical records say a bullet pierced the left frontal lobe of 4-year-old Asia Jacobs' brain. Her 5-year-old brother suffered a skull fracture and her 1-year-old sister was left with deep facial cuts. Asia's 2-year-old brother was not hit.
The children's mother, Olivia Hill, says: "Emotionally, they're not OK. Physically, they're here."
Hill's lawyer says two Hugo detectives fired at least 26 shots. Police have said the man inside the vehicle with the children, Hill's friend William Devaughn Smith, was a robbery suspect.
The town's mayor has said the detectives did not initially see the children and opened fire after one officer was hit by the moving truck.
Smith told The Associated Press he didn't hit either detective, and the truck was parked when he was shot.
