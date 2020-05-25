Lake of the Ozarks pool party draws packed crowd, causes concern about social distancing

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (CNN) – Social distancing was out the window at a holiday pool party in Missouri.

Video shot on Saturday shows a crowd of people packing a swimming pool near the Lake of the Ozarks.

Missouri’s reopening plan, announced earlier this month, says that social distancing is still a must, and coronavirus does not spread in water.

Coronavirus is not likely to spread in water, the CDC says, but it does spread through people in close proximity. Staying at least six feet from others is particularly important at pools or beaches because masks are impractical in water.

For example, several people who attended a high school swim party in neighboring Arkansas contracted Covid-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday.

More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about their respective states being reopened too quickly, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll.

