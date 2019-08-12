Las Vegas terror plot busted

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV) – A Las Vegas man is in custody after allegedly plotting terrorist attacks on synagogues and LGBTQ bars.

Federal authorities say 23-year-old Conor Climo plotted to kill Jews and members of the LGBTQ community.

On Thursday, FBI agents raided Climo’s home. Authorities say they found bomb-making materials in Climo’s bedroom along with an AR-15 style rifle.

They also discovered notebooks of attack sketches on Las Vegas synagogues. A federal affidavit says Climo wanted an eight-team platoon to help with the synagogue shooting.

Neighbor Alicia Miloradobich says she was well aware of Climo before the FBI raid happened.

“He kind of kept to himself for the most part. I never saw him with anybody, friends or anything like that,” she said.

“He was very anti a lot of different groups. You know anti-Black Lives Matter, anti-Semitic,” Miloradobich added.

Prosecutors say Climo was communicating with white supremacists through online encrypted conversations.