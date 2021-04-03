Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida are evacuating homes near a large reservoir of wastewater because of a significant leak that authorities fear could lead to floods and a collapse of a system with radioactive material.

The area under evacuation is north of Bradenton, Florida, but the orders so far appear to impact few homes in the area.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said a breakout was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond, holding millions of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.