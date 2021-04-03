Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida

National / World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida are evacuating homes near a large reservoir of wastewater because of a significant leak that authorities fear could lead to floods and a collapse of a system with radioactive material.

The area under evacuation is north of Bradenton, Florida, but the orders so far appear to impact few homes in the area.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said a breakout was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond, holding millions of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories