Lighting strike at PGA Championship injures six fans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lightning strike injured six fans at the PGA Tour Championship this afternoon at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta during a weather delay.

The third round of the final event of the Fedex Cup Playoffs had been in a weather delay for about 30 minutes before a huge lightning strike hit the top of a tree on the course near the 16th tee around 4:45 pm eastern time.

Fans had been asked to seek shelter when play was stopped, and all players had been removed from the course.

Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Round three was suspended for the day, and will resume on Sunday morning.