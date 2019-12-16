Liquid meth found inside transmission fluid, coolant containers

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KSWB) – U.S. Border Patrol agents on Wednesday arrested a man in Southern California after allegedly finding liquid methamphetamine hidden in his car, authorities said.

Around 10:20 a.m. near San Clemente, agents stopped a Nissan sedan headed northbound on Interstate 5, according to Border Patrol. Agents questioned the driver and determined he was a Mexican national with a B1/B2 Visitor Visa.

Agents searched the car and spotted several transmission fluid and coolant containers in the trunk. They tested the contents and determined the containers contained liquid methamphetamine. The meth weighed 34.61 pounds and has an estimated street value of $65,759.

Agents arrested the driver, turning him and the methamphetamine over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

LATEST STORIES: