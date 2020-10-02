Live blog: Trump experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms, NY Times reports

US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 1, 2020, following campaign events in New Jersey. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Here’s the latest information and updates on President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus (all times ET):

8:50 a.m.

The New York Times reports the president is showing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus — similar to the common cold.

The Times also spoke to an attendee of Trump’s Thursday night fundraiser in New Jersey, who said the president appeared lethargic.

“A person briefed on the matter said that Mr. Trump fell asleep at one point on Air Force One on the way back from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday night,” wrote the Times’ Maggie Haberman.

The Times says the White House is considering a videotaped statement from the president to show he’s doing well and things are operating as close to normal as possible.

__

8:05 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

__

6:45 a.m.

Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger in the presidential race, will be tested for the coronavirus on Friday, according to a report from CNN.

Biden stood on the debate stage Tuesday alongside President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday.

“He does need to be immediately tested,” said CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “He has come in proximity to someone that has COVID.”

__

5:15 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is extending wishes of a speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.

The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, “I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”

__

5 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were examined on their airplane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.

He said it was the fourth time in two weeks he has been tested.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pompeo says the last time he was with Trump was on Sept. 15, at the White House, for the signing of normalization agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The top U.S. diplomat says he is reconsidering upcoming travel to Florida on Saturday and Asia starting Sunday as a precaution.

He says, “We are praying for the president and the First Lady and we hope they have a speedy recovery.”

__

4:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is wishing U.S. President Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19.

Johnson tweeted Friday morning: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Johnson was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After he was released, the prime minister thanked doctors and nurses at St. Thomas’s Hospital for saving his life. Johnson was treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.

__

3:55 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is wishing the U.S. president and the first lady a “full and speedy recovery” after they said they tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu tweeted on his official account, referring to his wife.

Netanyahu led an Israeli delegation to the White House for the Sept. 15 signing of normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at an outdoor ceremony attended by hundreds of people. Attendees did not practice social distancing and most guests did not wear masks.

__

3:45 a.m.

In five days, President Donald Trump has traveled to four states, held several campaign events and participated in the first presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for coronavirus. Later on Thursday night, the president and first lady Melania Trump began quarantining and underwent testing. Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.

__

2:20 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says he and his wife, Karen, are sending their “love and prayers” to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the Trumps announced early Friday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence says on Twitter, “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery.”

Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed late Thursday that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus.

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Pence had been tested after the Trumps’ and Hicks’ diagnoses.

__

1:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s White House doctor has issued a statement saying the president will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, says the president and first lady Melania Trump “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Trump has canceled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

__

1:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning after news broke Thursday night that Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump earlier Thursday said he and first lady Melania Trump were waiting for test results and “will begin our quarantine process!”

In an interview on Fox Thursday night, President Trump said they “spend a lot of time” with Hicks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.