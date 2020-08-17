Suspect identified in Cedar Park hostage situation; police say 50 shots fired in standoff

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The man holding family members hostage overnight after allegedly shooting three Cedar Park police officers Sunday surrendered Monday morning and is in custody.

Cedar Park police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Joseph DeSean Taylor. Taylor has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and three counts of aggravated kidnapping — all charges are first degree felonies.

Interim Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon says more than 50 rounds were fired during the incident between Taylor and police.

Joseph Desean Taylor (Cedar Park Police Department photo)

Cedar Park police arrested Taylor previously, on Sept. 17, 2019. He was charged with one felony count of assault on a family member, and his bond was set at $75,000. A month after his arrest, he was released from Williamson County jail, according to county records. Taylor’s assault charge was dismissed on March 12, 2020.

Photo of Cedar Park police car covered in bullet holes (Photo: CPPD)

The standoff between Taylor and police lasted over 16 hours, according to CPPD.

The mother was the last of three hostages released by the suspect, and she is OK. Cedar Park police say the suspect came out peacefully of the home in the 2300 block of Natalie Cove around 9 a.m.

About an hour before the suspect surrendered, he released his sister and brother, but still had his mother inside the home.

In an earlier press conference, Harmon said the brother and sister are “in good health” and were treated by emergency personnel to ensure that.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting are Nik Anderson, Chris Hester and Jacqueline Quiles. An internal investigation is also underway, and per department policy, each officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to CPPD.

Harmon also said two of the officers shot during the incident that began Sunday at 3:10 p.m. have been released from the hospital and sent home while Anderson, who has hit in the bicep, was headed in for surgery. Harmon says Quiles, who was shot in the ribs, was protected by a vest. Hester needed stitches after a bullet grazed the top of the head.

Harmon said the man was very open to conversation, and said the man showed “good faith” in releasing his sister and brother from the home.

Harmon said they have responded to the home for prior incidents.

“This is the most complex situation I’ve been involved with in 20 years,” Harmon said.

The Central Texas SWAT team and members of the FBI were on scene with Cedar Park police. The Texas Rangers are now the lead investigating office in the incident.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Cedar Park Police were still urging neighbors who live on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision to stay indoors, saying it was unsafe to leave with the active scene and the suspect still barricaded.

What led up to the standoff

A neighbor one street over captured video of police vehicles speeding by around 3:09 p.m. with her doorbell camera. Christine Muat’s camera recorded the audio of multiple shots being fired around 3:14 p.m.

Harmon said the mother told police her son kicked in the door of the home and was acting aggressively. When officers arrived around 3:10 p.m. and tried to enter the home, police say they were met with gunfire. That’s when officers returned fire.

Harmon also told the public that inaccurate information about this incident is circulating on social media. He emphasized in the press conference that they should turn to Cedar Park Police for the most accurate, up to date information about this incident.

4:30 a.m. UPDATE

4:30am Update: If you live on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision, you need to stay inside your home. It's still unsafe to leave as we are working an active scene involving a suspect barricaded inside his home.

Law enforcement officers remain on the scene and the entrance to Heritage Park Drive at Bagdad Road remains blocked off.

10 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Video shared with KXAN by Melissa Blackman shows the scene near Bagdad Road in Cedar Park on Sunday afternoon.

The video shows lines of police vehicles along with an unspecified type of law enforcement in tactical gear near the scene of the shooting on Natalie Cove.

7:50 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Hill Country News obtained exclusive video, and agreed to share the video with KXAN, from a front door camera near the scene on Natalie Cove.

In the first moments of the video, multiple police cars with their sirens on can be seen/heard heading toward the home. At the 31-second mark of the video, gunshots can be heard.

The owner of the video does not want to be named, according to Hill Country News.

NOTE: Gunshot sounds can be heard, but no graphic content is shown in the video

7:20 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Residents near the house on Natalie Cove received a text alert on Sunday, telling them to shelter in place as part of an emergency alert system.

The alert from Warn Central Texas instructs users to “shelter in place due to an active shooter. Lock all doors and windows. You will be instructed when the shelter in place is lifted.”

Warn Central Texas notifies users via text message, phone call and/or e-mail in the event of an emergency, severe weather or disaster, according to its website.

7:10 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple Round Rock police vehicles and an unmarked white van have entered Heritage Park subdivision, where a person is barricaded inside a home, according to KXAN’s Alyssa Goard.

7 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN has seen numerous Cedar Park police and Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

6:50 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell released a statement on the shooting in Cedar Park:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cedar Park police officers who were shot while protecting our community. Williamson County is providing all resources needed to bring justice.”

6:40 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police leaders from across the area are extending their support and offering prayers to the Cedar Park Police Department after the shooting of three officers in a neighborhood.

5:40 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the officer-involved shooting in Cedar Park:

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state.”

Photo: Andy Way/KXAN

Photo: Andy Way/KXAN

Photo: Andy Way/KXAN

Photo: Andy Way/KXAN

5:30 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Three police officers were shot and are at a local hospital in stable condition, CPPD reports.

4:45 p.m. UPDATE

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple Cedar Park police officers were shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Cedar Park Police Department.

Three police officers were shot and are at a local hospital in stable condition, CPPD reports.