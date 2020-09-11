LIVE: Reading of 9/11 victims’ names

National / World

by: Elyse Russo

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions, including of the annual reading of the victims’ names.

They’re recorded this year, not live. Organizers of the New York ceremonies chose to do away with the stage, as they work to discourage one of the things we’re all being asked to avoid: crowds.

You can watch full coverage of the name-reading in the player above.

NewsNation Now is providing complete coverage of various 9/11 memorial events here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories