TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been issued on Saturday as a powerful storm cell moves eastward across Northeast Kansas.

The towns of Oketo, Herkimer, Marysville, Winifred and Home are currently under a tornado warning on June 11 until 6:30 p.m. A confirmed tornado is on the ground near Marysville according to 27 News meteorologist Matt Miller. Golf ball sized hail can also be expected.

As of 6:28 p.m., a tornado was spotted heading toward the Blue Rapids area. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Marysville, Blue Rapids and Westmoreland until 7:15 p.m.. The storm has wind gusts up to 70 miles-per-hour and hail measuring up to two inches in size.

The confirmed tornado is five miles north of Blue Rapids as of 6:32 p.m. Residents of Waterville and Blue Rapids are advised to stay in their shelters at this time.

A confirmed tornado is on track to make a direct hit on Blue Rapids as of 6:36 p.m. moving south at 25 mph.

As of 6:50 p.m., Marshall County has dropped out of the tornado warning status. Parts of Pottawatomie County and Riley County are currently under a tornado warning. The tornado warning for Pottawatomie and Riley Counties will end at 7 p.m.

Reports of tree and building damage continue to come in from areas in and around Marshall County as of 7 p.m. The tornado warning has officially expired as of now.

As of 7:10 p.m. the tornado warning has shifted to Riley County and the Manhattan area.

As of 7:18 p.m., the storm cell is moving across northern Manhattan. The tornado was last reported as being four miles Southeast of Oldsburg and moving south towards Manhattan at 7:15 p.m. Heavy rains are currently falling in the Manhattan area. Locals are advised to seek shelter immediately.

As of 7:21 p.m., east Manhattan and the Kansas State campus are in the path of the storm and possibly the tornado. No tornado has been confirmed as of 7:23 p.m. due to the amount of rain obscuring the air in the storm.

A tornado watch has been issued in Marshall, Nemaha and Brown counties until 10 p.m. as of 7:26 p.m. Manhattan remains under a tornado warning.

Geary, Morris, Riley and Wabaunsee counties are all under a tornado warning until 8 p.m. tonight as of 7:28 p.m.

