UPDATE: An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon.

The deputy who died in the line of duty has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz

“Please keep the family of Sgt. Bobby Swartz in your prayers. Bobby was killed this afternoon serving lockout paperwork,” Sheriff’s Office officials said on social media.

The deputy who is still alive is listed as stable at OU Health in Oklahoma City. His name has not yet been released.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson broke down in tears as he spoke about the deputies during a news conference. Both deputies were still alive at the time of Johnson’s news conference, receiving ongoing treatment from emergency medical personnel.

“It’s a sad day for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office,” Johnson said as he struggled to hold back tears.

Johnson said two deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home.

KFOR earlier learned that the home is located at S.W. 78th and Youngs in Oklahoma City.

The deputies made contact with a person at the front door, according to Johnson. He said the deputies then went to the back door. Information was not provided on why the deputies moved to the backdoor.

A male suspect at the home was armed with a gun.

“They went around to the backdoor, and that’s when the shooting began,” Johnson said. “[The suspect] shot the first deputy. The second deputy tried to get that deputy out of the way of gunfire, and then he was struck as well.”

At least one of the two deputies was able to return fire at the suspect, Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, said during a separate new conference at Tinker Air Force Base.

Both deputies were rushed to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a pickup that had a boat attached to its rear, heading east.

Law enforcement personnel quickly located the suspect’s vehicle, not far from the scene of the shooting, and pursued him, according to Littlejohn.

Police radio traffic said officials spotted the suspect’s vehicle along I-35, and that the suspect began shooting out of a window at police.

“During the pursuit, the suspect was firing rounds at the officers, and we had officers returning fire at the suspect,” Littlejohn said.

Chopper 4 saw the suspect’s vehicle enter I-40, heading eastbound with about 20 law enforcement officers in pursuit.

The suspect could be seen speeding and hitting multiple construction cones as he entered the construction area of I-40 near Del City.

The chase approached the area of Tinker Air Force Base.

Law enforcement personnel caught up to the suspect, and the pursuit ended at Tinker’s entrance.

The suspect being taken into custody. Image KFOR

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Littlejohn said it is currently unknown why the suspect surrendered at Tinker.

“At this time, we don’t know why he came here – if he purposefully came here or if he took a wrong turn,” she said.

Neither the suspect nor pursuing law enforcement personnel were struck by gunfire during the pursuit on the highway, according to Littlejohn.

“It’s fortunate that none of the other officers were struck by gunfire,” she said.

A type of rifle was found in the suspect’s possession, according to Littlejohn. No further details were provided about the rifle.

Littlejohn said she could not yet release the suspect’s name.

Oklahoma City police will handle the investigation into the shooting.

The Oklahoma law enforcement community is sending their love and support to the Sheriff’s Office, Johnson said.

“Law enforcement is a tight community, and I’m so thankful… they were screaming across the state for my guys,” Johnson said as he broke down in tears.

Oklahoma Co. Sheriff Tommie Johnson became emotional after two deputies were shot Monday. One of the two deputies died in a hospital; the other is fighting to survive.

Gov. Kevin Stitt posted the following remarks on Twitter about the deadly shooting:

“Heartbreaking day. Two @OkCountySheriff deputies were shot in the line of duty, one was killed. I spoke with Sheriff Tommie Johnson. We are praying for the fallen deputy’s family and for the deputy still fighting for their life. I am grateful for @OHPDPS and the @OKCPD swift actions to prevent any further loss of life. Today and every day, Oklahoma stands with our law enforcement community.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Aaron Brilbeck, the Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, was also in tears as he discussed the shooting.

Brilbeck described both deputies as seasoned members of the Sheriff’s Office.

He said several deputies were serving eviction notices Monday, which he described as a routine procedure.

KFOR has learned more about the home where the shooting occurred.

Court documents state that someone at that house filed a victim protective order (VPO) against a family member within the past month.

The homeowner tried to evict a family member. A judge granted that request within the past week.

KFOR believes that the lockout order that the deputies were serving at the home Monday was part of the eviction request made by the homeowner.

The homeowner said the family member owed at least $1,500 in back rent, according to court documents.

Oklahoma law enforcement lined up outside OU Health in Oklahoma City after one of two deputies died following a shooting. Image KFOR

Community members and law enforcement personnel across the state are heartbroken in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Law enforcement members gathered outside OU Health in Oklahoma City, in support of the deputy who is fighting to survive, as well as the family, friends, colleagues and memory of the deputy who was killed.

A procession of law enforcement members escorted Swartz’s body as it was being transported from OU Health to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police departments and sheriff’s offices across Central Oklahoma posted condolence messages on social media:

“Our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.” Oklahoma City Police Department

“Please keep our neighbors at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers as they are facing the loss of a deputy and another seriously injured from the events that occurred today. We as a Sheriff’s Office will stand beside them in their trying time and will keep them in our prayers.” Logan County Sheriff’s Office

“We would like to send our Prayers to the 2 Deputy’s that was shot this afternoon. Prayers for their families as well. Also prayers for all the Deputies, Troopers and Officers involved in this incident.” Grady County Sheriff’s Office

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time.” Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the families of the Deputies involved.” Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office

“Our Thoughts & Prayers Are With The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Today…” McClain County Sheriff’s Office

“Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. We’re sending our deepest sympathies to all affected.” Edmond Police Department

“On behalf of Chief Robinson and all of our Officers: Our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and family of their Fallen Deputy. Our prayers continue for the hospitalized Deputy that is fighting for their life. Courtesy, Service, Protection” Del City Police Department

“Rest in peace, Sergeant. We will never forget your service and sacrifice. Our prayers remain with the other wounded Deputy and the men and women of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.” Guthrie Police Department

Former Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel also released a statement, paying tribute to Swartz:

“Bobby was a good man, a superb and dedicated deputy who served with pride and professionalism. He sacrificed his life for the citizens of Oklahoma County. I was proud of his service and his friendship. May he Rest In Peace.” John Whetsel

When asked what the community can do for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Brilbeck simply said “pray.”