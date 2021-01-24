Local shop owners benefit from selling Chiefs apparel during playoffs

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Many excited Chiefs fans were out getting their last-minute apparel ahead of the big game Sunday.

“We’re really excited and we wanted a new shirt to sport for the game,” Mallory Miller, Chiefs Fan said.

While the big game against the Buffalo Bills is exciting for Chiefs Kingdom, it’s also an adrenaline rush for local stores.



“Today just being here, I came by to help out and every hour they’re just like trickling in people,” Jennifer McBath, Co-owner of Local T, said. “We like freshen the display and put new things out and then like two minutes later it’s all gone.”



At Very Violet Boutique in Lee’s Summit, McBath said sales have been booming.



She and her husband, Doug, sell their merchandise at twenty stores throughout the metro.



“When we’re around town we have this contest,” McBath said. “Like whenever we see somebody that’s wearing our thing, we give each other and dollar. Like, ‘Oh you owe me a dollar. I just saw somebody.'”

McBath said the high demand for Chiefs gear is happening at the perfect time, when small businesses are suffering during the pandemic.



“This is a blessing,” McBath said. “I hate to say that we have to depend on the Chiefs and what they do for our business, but it really does influence our outcome.”



Shoppers who could’ve gotten apparel anywhere said it was important for them to buy locally.



“We decided we wanted to shop local and come to Downtown Lee’s Summit and we have found some really neat bargains and some things you can’t find outside of small businesses,” Brenda Wilson, Chiefs Fan, said.