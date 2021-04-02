Looking for a job? Hundreds of positions are now available

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – If you’ve been job searching these past few months, then your search may be over. A wide range of local jobs are now available all over the tri-state.
In northeast Kentucky, one company is now offering new positions and their making the process as convenient as possible. Their goal is to get them filled as soon as possible.
In downtown Ashland, Kentucky, cars were lined up outside the Manpower office building for their first drive-thru hiring event for the year. More than 100 jobs are currently available for both Ashland and Huntington, West Virginia.
The current positions they’re hoping to fill are as follows:
- Ashland area
- Production Worker- Grayson, KY – $11.15/hour- unlimited positions
- Garment Processor – Grayson, KY -$11.50/hour (2 positions)
- Machinist- Experience required – South Point, OH – $14-18 an hour
- Production Worker- Wurtland, KY – $12.25/hour-unlimited positions
- Lot Porter (moving RV’s, farm equipment) – Ashland, KY – $12.00/hour – 2 positions
- Parts Runner/Clerk- Ashland – $10.00/hour-1 position
- Administrative Assistant -(payroll and accounts payable experience) – $10-12 hour-
- Parts Counter Sales Clerk- Ashland – $10.00 hour- 1 position
- Pre-Delivery Inspector- Ashland – $11.00 hour- 2 positions
- Detailer – Ashland – $9.00 hour – 2 positions
- Fire Sprinkler System Installer- Ashland – $10.00/hour- 2 positions
- Part-time Receptionist – Ashland $10.00 hour-1 position
- Accounts Payable Clerk- (associates degree in Accounting)
- Handyman – Ashland-$10-14 per hour- 2 positions
- Landscaping/Grounds Workers -Ashland area $10.00 per hour – multiple positions
- Payroll/Timekeeping Clerk- Ashland – salary contingent upon experience – 1 position
- Production Workers- Morehead – $12-14 hour-6 positions
- Huntington area
- Staffing Coordinator (Direct Hire, $40k, Bachelors Degree Required, Masters preferred)
- Deputy Clerk (1 opening, $13/hour) – Chesapeake, OH
- Housekeeper (3 openings, $10/hour) – Huntington
- General Industrial Laborers (2 openings, $11-$12/hour) – Huntington
- Production Technician (1 opening, $13/hour) South Point, OH
- Production Operators (multiple openings, $12.75 – $13.75/hour) Prichard, WV
- Customer Service Representative (1 opening, $15/hour)- Insurance Industry, Huntington
- Pension Consultant Assistant (1 opening, $13-$15/hour) – Huntington
- Accounts Payable Clerk (1 opening, $12/hr) Barboursville
- Maintenance Technician (1 opening, $13.50/hr) Huntington
- Workforce Trainer (1 opening, $17.50/hr) Wayne, WV
- Accounts Receivable Clerk (2 openings, $14/hr) Barboursville
- Healthcare – Ashland, Huntington, and Charleston areas
- RN’s
- LPN’s
- CNA’s
Just last year, current employee Tyler Rowe was hired after the pandemic started. He says the opportunities last year were few and far between, but now things have changed.
We’ve seen an increase here recently with everything kind of being lifted and the vaccinations increasing and everything like that.Tyler Rowe, Manpower Staffing Specialist
But manpower is not the only company offering job opportunities. Across the tri-state, there are more jobs becoming available and you might recognize one of the employers.
In the Huntington and Charleston area, McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire almost 700 new employees as soon as possible. The process to apply is fairly simple and you can do it on your phone.
For many in the tri-state, these opportunities could be the fresh start they’re looking for. Manpower Eastern Kentucky District Manager Paula Halm says even though the drive-thru event is over, applicants can still apply by calling (304) 529-3031 for the Huntington office and (606) 324-2155 for the Ashland office.
Manpower also says they have many positions still available and another drive-thru event could be possible in the near future.