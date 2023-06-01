KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A man charged with shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, is now in local custody.

Lakevis Sloan was booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 31, after being extradited from South Dakota.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree charged both Sloan and a 17-year-old relative with second-degree murder in the death of Sir’Antonio Brown.

On May 3, Kansas City, Kansas, police responded to a shooting near 33rd and Greeley. When officers arrived, they discovered Brown in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors have also charged 18-year-old Cassandra Sledge with obstructing prosecution in the case. They believe the shooters were in Sledge’s car at the time of the incident, and she misled them during questioning.

A court date has not yet been set for Sloan. He remains in custody at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.