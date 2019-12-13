Man detained by ICE is reunited with his family

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man who was shown on cell phone video being detained by ICE while his children were crying in the back of the car has been released on bond.

Hugo Hernández was reunited with his family on Thursday following a hearing in San Francisco. On Facebook, the family says they raised just over $7,000 and gathered almost 300 signatures to ensure Hernández was released.

The father-of-four was detained Nov. 5 after the car he was driving was pulled over in Fresno. YourCentralValley.com spoke to his children earlier this month who said that they do not know why Hernández was detained. Requests sent to ICE for information about the incident were not returned.

LATEST STORIES: