Man detained by ICE is reunited with his family

National / World

by: Dom McAndrew

Posted: / Updated:

Hugo Hernandez (center) reunited with his family.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man who was shown on cell phone video being detained by ICE while his children were crying in the back of the car has been released on bond.

Hugo Hernández was reunited with his family on Thursday following a hearing in San Francisco. On Facebook, the family says they raised just over $7,000 and gathered almost 300 signatures to ensure Hernández was released.

The father-of-four was detained Nov. 5 after the car he was driving was pulled over in Fresno. YourCentralValley.com spoke to his children earlier this month who said that they do not know why Hernández was detained. Requests sent to ICE for information about the incident were not returned.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories