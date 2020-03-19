Man dies by apparent suicide in ICE family detention center

1  of  95
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Man dies by apparent suicide in ICE family detention center

HOUSTON (AP) — A 27-year-old Honduran man died by apparent suicide at one of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s family detention centers, authorities said Thursday.

ICE said the man was pronounced dead at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after being found unresponsive at the Karnes County Residential Center in South Texas, which detains about 700 parents and children. ICE did not identify the man.

The legal group RAICES says it was representing the man and called his death “devastating.”

The death was the ninth to occur in ICE custody since the start of the governmental fiscal year in October, exceeding the eight deaths that occurred in the prior year.

Advocates have called on ICE to reduce its detainee population and its operations to arrest migrants in the U.S. without authorization amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could pose a special risk to people jailed in close quarters.

ICE said Wednesday that it would scale back enforcement to detain “public safety risks and individuals subject to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds.”

“We anticipate that this won’t be the last death at Karnes unless ICE immediately releases all those detained at this detention center and in custody around the country,” Lucia Allain, a spokeswoman for RAICES, said in a statement. “A dirty and cramped detention center in the face of a pandemic is unsafe and inhumane.”

In sworn legal declarations the group released Tuesday, two migrants reported getting sick from the drinking water they are provided at Karnes, which had 680 people in detention last week. Another migrant said detainees are denied access to hand sanitizer. They are instead told to use body wash in the showers to clean their hands at all times.

ICE said in a statement that the facility has hand soap dispensers that are checked twice daily and detained migrants are “encouraged” to report any shortages. The agency also said it provides free water, milk, and juice.

Already, illnesses spread quickly in Karnes and other detention centers, said Andrea Meza, director of family detention services for RAICES.

“When you’re there, all the kids are coughing,” she said. “Everybody has a runny nose and a sore throat and diarrhea.”

