Man killed, Oklahoma trooper wounded after shootings

FAIRLAND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed one man and wounded two others, including a state trooper, in northeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a joint statement that 48-year-old Edwin Ball was taken into custody early Wednesday after barricading himself inside his home in Fairland.

They say Ball shot and killed 25-year-old Brendan Van Zwell and wounded a second man Tuesday before barricading himself inside his home.

The release says a trooper who arrived on the scene was hit in the eye with a shotgun pellet while setting up a perimeter. He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

