Man rescued after attempting to cross raging floodwaters in the Philippines

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 12:55 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 12:58 PM CDT

MALACAMPA, Philippines (CNN) - A man has been rescued in the Philippines after attempting to cross raging floodwaters. 

Typhoon Mangkhut has brought extreme rain and wind to the northern Philippines. 

At one point, qualifying as a "super-typhoon", the strongest storm anywhere on the planet this year. 

The storm has since been downgraded to a typhoon, but it is still leaving destruction in its wake. 

At least two people have died.

There have been dozens of landslides and hundreds of homes have been destroyed. 

The storm is headed for southern China and could gain strength as it crosses the South China Sea. 

