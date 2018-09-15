Man rescued after attempting to cross raging floodwaters in the Philippines Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

MALACAMPA, Philippines (CNN) - A man has been rescued in the Philippines after attempting to cross raging floodwaters.

Typhoon Mangkhut has brought extreme rain and wind to the northern Philippines.

At one point, qualifying as a "super-typhoon", the strongest storm anywhere on the planet this year.

The storm has since been downgraded to a typhoon, but it is still leaving destruction in its wake.

At least two people have died.

There have been dozens of landslides and hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

The storm is headed for southern China and could gain strength as it crosses the South China Sea.