Man set on fire in New York apartment dies; 2 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man police say was set on fire in a New York apartment last week has died, police officials said Tuesday morning.

Rochester police said the man was intentionally set on fire Friday while he was sitting in a chair in the residence.

Police have said an investigation revealed a flammable liquid had been sprayed on the man. He suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70% of his body, police said. He was being treated at a Rochester hospital before his death.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old have been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree arson in connection with the incident. The suspects’ names were not released because of their ages.

“We will be working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office in regards to upgrading charges against the individuals previously charged,” Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Police said Monday that the man has no local family and that they are still trying to contact potential family members from out of state.

His name is being withheld at this time.