Man who fled fatal shooting scene later killed by police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say a man who fled from officers at a home where a woman was fatally shot was later shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them following a vehicle pursuit.

Police say the man fled officers as they arrived at a home to investigate reports of gunfire. Police say a woman found wounded inside the home later died.

At this point, police have not identified the suspect.

“The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes,” Captain Larry Withrow, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

“I saw police officers turn down this street here I guess to block the guy because he was coming back through the neighborhood, then I heard a whole bunch of gunshots,” Bernard Mace said.

Aerial footage of the chase shows a gun in the man’s hand as he jumped from his car. Police immediately opened fire.

“The pursuit came to an end when the suspect jumped out of his vehicle, raised a gun and pointed it at officers. Officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect,” Capt. Withrow said.

Withrow said six officers at the scene of the fatal shooting of the man were not injured and are on paid leave. It was not immediately known if the man is suspected in the woman’s death.

