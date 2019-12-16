Man whose info found on kosher market attacker due in court

1  of  133
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta New Generation Learning Center Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Faith Lutheran Preschool Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Krayola Korner Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Little River - USD 444 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Sterling - USD 376 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Accent Studio Music Academy Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Broadway Singers Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Diocese of Wichita Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Central Community Preschool Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Honey Tree Branches and Academy Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Joyful Noise Academy Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Meals and Wheels Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita People First Services Wichita Primrose School East and West Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool Wichita Young World Dance Studio

Man whose info found on kosher market attacker due in court

National / World

by: DAVID PORTER and JOSEPH FREDERICK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 photo shows the family-owned Buy n Sell pawn shop searched by the FBI over the weekend in Keyport, N.J. A New Jersey man whose number was found in the back pocket of one of the perpetrators of last week’s fatal attack on a Jewish market has been arrested for illegally possessing a weapon. The number belonged to Ahmed A-Hady, and the address was for a storefront for the pawnshop. (Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media via AP)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — FBI agents were at a second pawnshop Monday that is connected to a man whose number was found in the pocket of one of the perpetrators of last week’s fatal attack on a Jewish market in New Jersey.

Federal agents searched the home of Ahmed A-Hady and a pawnshop in Keyport, New Jersey, connected to him last week. Those searches turned up weapons including three AR-15-style assault rifles, three handguns and one shotgun as well as more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

A-Hady hasn’t been charged with providing any of the weapons used in the bloody rampage in Jersey City that left four people and the two attackers dead on Dec. 10. But he has been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and was denied bail in U.S. District Court in Newark on Monday afternoon. He has another hearing scheduled Tuesday.

Records indicated that A-Hady bought two handguns in 2007 before being convicted of a felony in 2012 that made him ineligible to own firearms. Authorities say he acknowledged still owning the handguns. His father, Alaa Hady, told The Associated Press on Monday that at least some of the weapons recovered by federal agents were his, not his son’s.

The father also said he was the owner of the Keyport pawnshop, while his son had one in South Amboy, about 10 miles (15 kilometers) away.

On Monday, agents in FBI flak jackets were at a pawnshop in South Amboy. It could not immediately be determined if it was the shop that Hady said was his son’s.

The U.S. attorney’s office has used the spelling A-Hady for the last name of the man charged, while his father spelled his last name as Hady.

A-Hady’s number was found in the pants pocket of David Anderson, one of the two Jersey City attackers. Anderson and Francine Graham killed Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals in a cemetery last week before storming the JC Kosher Supermarket, leaving three people dead inside before they were fatally shot in a standoff with police. The attack is being investigated as domestic terrorism.

Anderson and Graham are also prime suspects in the slaying of a livery driver found dead in a car trunk in nearby Bayonne the previous weekend, authorities have said.

Anderson and Graham were armed with multiple weapons including an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun, and a pipe bomb was also found in the stolen U-Haul van they drove to the market. Two of the weapons used by Anderson and Graham were bought by Graham in Ohio last year, police have said. It’s not known where they got the three other guns.

CBS2NY reportedthat A-Hady’s brother said the family had never heard of the suspects and the pawnshop didn’t sell firearms.

___

Frederick reported from Keyport, New Jersey, and South Amboy, New Jersey.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories