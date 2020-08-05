Man, woman wanted for shooting dog to death, Colorado police say

Lakewood police are searching for the man and woman who shot a dog in broad daylight. (Credit: Lakewood Police Department)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Two people are wanted by police after shooting and killing a dog in Lakewood, Colorado over the weekend.

According to Lakewood police, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday, in broad daylight.

When officers arrived, they found the dead dog and talked to witnesses who said they saw a man hold the dog down while a woman he was with shot it.

According to the witnesses, the pair was in a silver Chrysler 300 and appeared to be arguing before killing the dog.

Lakewood police have released video of the man and woman involved and a still image that appears to show the man holding the dog down while the woman holds a gun.

