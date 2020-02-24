1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Kingman Friendship Meals Leoti - USD 467 Logan - USD 326 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Osborne County - USD 392 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Sylvan Grove - USD 299

Manhunt underway for serial murder suspect

National / World

by: WDIV-TV

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for Kenyel Brown, a man wanted in connection with at least six deaths in the Detroit, Michigan area.

U.S. Marshals, officers from the Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives zeroed in on a home Sunday in Highland Park. Despite receiving a tip regarding Brown’s location, he was not present at the home at the time.

Detroit Police Commander Darin Szilagy said residents should consider Brown to be armed and “very dangerous.”

“This subject is wanted for multiple shootings,” Szilagy said. “He’s very very dangerous and our law enforcement partners — including Detroit Police Department — really need to get this suspect into custody.”

Brown is wanted in connection with three homicides in River Rouge, two in Detroit and one in Highland Park.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories