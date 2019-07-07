Man’s body found with over 100 dogs bites

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – The Highland County Sheriff’s office in Florida is currently investigating a suspicious death of a man in Lake Placid. Police believe he was killed by a pack of dogs.



Melvin Olds Jr. was a father of five, with grandchildren. His family says he used this pathway as a shortcut and “never came home.”

“I thought a dog was a man’s best friend.”Cynthia Hill is a mother in mourning. “He was a good person, a good man. Just so hurt, deeply because it’s so unexpected.”

Her 45-year old son Melvin Olds Jr was found dead Thursday morning around the corner from his Lake Placid home.

Autopsy results show more than one hundred dog bites were found on his body.

There were no other injuries. Olds’ fiance, Jannell Ward, has seen a pack of dogs hanging out on their street.

“They growled a couple times but they never ran up to me,” say Ward. “They never came at me or insinuated that they were going to bite me. I never got that feeling.”

LT. Clay Kinslow, Highlands Co. Sheriff’s says, “When dogs get in packs, you never know what’s going to happen.”

The sheriff’s office laid three traps in the area and picked up six stray dogs all pitbull mixes.

Their bite sizes match Olds’ injuries but the official determination on their involvement is pending DNA testing.

Deputies are working to confirm ownership of the dogs. A case like this is rare.

“We do work bite cases,” states Lt. Kinslow. As far as a pack of dogs that attacked somebody, we don’t have many of those cases honestly.”

Staci Dasilva/reporting: “The sheriff’s office says if you ever see a pack of dogs acting aggressively, call 911 right away.