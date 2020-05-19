Masked in Manistique: Paul Bunyan statue covered to encourage community

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Paul Bunyan is the ax swinging lumberjack legend of folklore. Outside the Schoolcraft Tourism & Commerce Welcome Center in Manistique, the mythical man mountain looks a little different.

A new campaign called #MaskedInManistique was launched after a number of people were seen not wearing face coverings when visiting local businesses and arriving at the hospital.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital shared photos of its employees, all wearing masks. It is a call to the community to do their part and wear a mask when visiting the hospital and in all public settings.

To help the Manistique community rally around the idea of wearing face coverings, a handcrafted, 2 foot wide mask was made to cover the bearded visage of the 15 foot tall Paul Bunyan Statue.

The idea is for people to take their picture next to the statue using the hashtag #MaskedInManistique and post the pictures to social media. Local leaders are hoping seeing their neighbors practicing proper social distancing and using face coverings will encourage others to do their part.