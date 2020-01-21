Mass shooting at Kansas City night club Sunday night results in two deaths and a dozen injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – A mass shooting at a Kansas City area nightclub left two people dead and more than a dozen hurt late Sunday night.

Chief Rick Smith, police chief with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said there was some kind of fight in the line outside of the club where the suspect Jahron Swift started shooting.

A 25-year-old woman was killed and 15 others injured — three of them critically.

“At this time we do not have a motive as to why this shooting took place,” Chief Smith said. “So we are not sure if this was random or if there was someone in the crowd specific he was upset at,” he said.

A security guard who was inside the club heard the shooting and went outside. Police say he and Swift got into a shootout and Swift was killed.

Family members of those who were at the club say they were frantic when they heard about the shooting.

“Man, I was scared to death,” Duane Bly, parent of a club customer said. “You know we were calling his phone, wasn`t getting no answer but finally he called back and said he was ok,” he said.

The county prosecutor calls the shooting a tragedy on one of the best days Kansas City has seen in a long time.