Breaking News
Kansas governor slows reopening; limits to go into late June
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5

Mauricio Torres’ trial is canceled; new date may be set for later this year

National / World

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The current trial date of a Bella Vista man accused of killing his 6-year-old son has been canceled. The court has indicated it will set a new trial date in the future.

The jury trial was set to begin August 24, but Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren signed an order that canceled it.

A pretrial/scheduling hearing will be held December, 11, 2020 at 9 a.m., according to the court order.

Torres has been convicted twice before for capital murder and battery.

In 2016, the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial. In a 4-3 ruling, it was decided that the prosecution could not use rape in the case because the crime happened in Missouri and not Arkansas.

In 2020, Judge Karren declared a mistrial on the first day of the sentencing phase because a witness for the prosecution, Torres’ step-son, jumped out of the witness box, in front of the jury, forcing the courtroom to be cleared.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories