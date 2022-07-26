The Mega Millions grand prize tonight is $810 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot.

The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.