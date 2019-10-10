Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery on Alaska street

FAIRVIEW, Alaska (KTUU) – An SD memory card found on a Fairview, Alaska street has led police to arrest a man for murder.

Anchorage Police say 48-year-old Brian Steven Smith has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of the victim, a woman who police say is listed as a Jane Doe.

Police say a woman called them Monday, September 30th, to say she found an SD card that contained video of a homicide. The woman told police she found the SD card in the street in Fairview.

According to charging documents, the SD card was labeled “Homicide at midtown Marriott.” The memory card contained 39 images and 12 videos showing the progression of a crime.

Two days later, on October 2nd, officers were called to Milepost 108 of the Seward Highway, where human remains were found. Police now believe the remains are of the woman shown in the video.

“Once we viewed images on the SD card, we notified our detectives in the homicide unit and they took over that part of the investigations,” Anchorage Police Department spokesman MJ Thim said.

