Mental health summit discusses need for services in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Organizations from across the state met in Topeka on Tuesday to discuss the need for accessible mental and behavioral health services in Kansas.

One of the goals is to create a partnership between local law enforcement agencies, health care providers, and the court system. This will assist people in need of treatment or mental health services find help and divert them from using the emergency room unnecessarily or being incarcerated.

“To help people avoid interactions with law enforcement or not use emergency rooms and get people connected to the right treatment at the right time for their behavioral health or mental health conditions, then that will be a win for the whole state,” explained Kyle Kessler, Executive Director of the Association of Community Mental Health Services of Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly attended the summit as well as other state lawmakers. Kessler said that legislator involvement is vital to obtain funding and support for community crisis services.