Mom continues push to prevent tragedies caused by dangerous 4th of July traditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 4th of July means celebrations and fireworks for millions of Americans. In many neighborhoods, it also means celebrating by shooting guns into the air.

That type of celebration ended tragically for a Kansas City family a decade ago. Blair Shanahan Lane, was killed on July 4, 2011. She was outside when someone shot a weapon into the air from miles away. The bullet fell out of the sky and hit Blair, killing her.

Now Blair’s mother, Michele Shanahan-DeMoss spends her time going door to door with KCPD, educating people on the dangers of shooting guns into the air.

This is the third year Shanahan-DeMoss is partnering with Kansas CIty’s police department on the education effort. They go to neighborhoods known for violent crime in hopes of changing attitudes toward gun usage.

If you hear gunshots in your neighborhood, call 911. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.