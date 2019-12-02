Michigan church offers Communion to gay judge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A Grand Rapids, Michigan church is working to change the relationship between churches and the LGBTQ community.

The First United Methodist Church hosted their fourth ever inclusive Communion service on Sunday night. This comes after Kent County Judge Sara Smolenski says she was denied Communion at her home church for being gay.

Smolenski says she’s been a parishioner at St. Stephen Catholic Church in East Grand Rapids for 62 years and this has never happened to her before.

“Why exclude anyone when they have sincere desire to come to God’s table?” Smolenski asked.

In response, the congregation at FUMC reached out to Smolenski and her wife Linda, inviting them to be a part of an inclusive Communion service.

The church says while they welcome everyone to their church during regular monthly Communion services, their message is more intentional during inclusive services.

“I am so full of gratitude that these ministers, their congregation, has reached out to open this up and do what Jesus would do,” Smolenski said.

LATEST STORIES: