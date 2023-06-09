(WGHP) — Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” has died at the age of 52, according to TMZ.

Batayeh, a Detroit native, played Dennis Markowski, the manager at Gustavo Fring’s Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat. He appeared in three episodes in 2011 and 2012.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” his family said in a statement.

Batayeh’s family told TMZ that the actor died of a heart attack in his sleep at his home in Michigan. According to his obituary, he died on June 1. He had no known heart issues.

“A devastating loss of a huge life — Mike Batayah, you were everybody’s friend,” friend Rola Nashef, a Detroit-based writer and director, posted on Facebook. “And I mean everybody. There isn’t a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn’t make laugh, think, inspire and root for. You wanted to see us all win. I still can’t believe this news.”

Batayeh was also a comedian who performed at a number of storied clubs, according Variety, including Gotham Comedy in New York and the Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, Improv and Icehouse in Los Angeles.

“Mike Batayeh was one of my 1st & best friends in comedy in LA & a great comedian,” fellow comedian Steven Lolli tweeted. “He played Dennis in #BreakingBad of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favor coming from you RIP.”

Batayeh appeared on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Shield,” “Sleeper Cell” and “Touch,” according to his IMDB. He had a starring role in the film “Detroit Unleaded,” and co-starred in such movies “American Dreamz,” “Gas,” “AmericanEast” and “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.”

He is survived by his five sisters and his great nephews and nieces, according to his obituary.