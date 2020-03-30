1  of  83
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Million-dollar gift from Dan, Kathelen Amos allows Piedmont to stand up 36 beds in Doctors Hospital

National / World

by: Chuck Williams

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A million-dollar gift from Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and his wife, Kathelen, will allow Piedmont Columbus Regional to put 36 new beds in the old Doctors Hospital building, according to a news release Monday morning.

The space will be used for COVID-19 patients.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation is seeking to match the donation, which will fund an expedited renovation for patients on the fifth floor at former Doctor’s Hospital Building.

“There is a great need to isolate COVID-19 patients to provide specialized care and avoid possible cross-contamination with patients being treated for non-COVID-19 ailments. This $1 million donation from Dan and Kathelen Amos enables us to address this need, which will very likely save lives,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill. “As the COVID-19 virus continues to impact areas across the nation, we are extremely grateful to community leaders like the Amos family, who have always been there for the Columbus community.”

Mayor Skip Henderson praised Amos and his wife for the gift.

“Despite this time of unprecedented need for social distancing, this too is a time of unprecedented need for the community to come together and help one another in any number of ways,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “By providing this gift that will enable healthcare professionals to treat more COVID-19 patients in a safer and healthier environment, the Amos family’s personal commitment to our community cannot be overstated.”

